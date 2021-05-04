Help SPD identify man tied to case involving stolen check

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport investigators need your help identifying a man who may be linked to a case involving a stolen check.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, detectives want to question this man as part of a forgery investigation.

Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD: 21-056838.