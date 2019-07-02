Hope police searching for escaped assault & robbery suspect

Cory Pryor, 32, is wanted for escape and is a suspect in a kidnapping and aggravated assault. (Source: Hope Police Department)

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on in southwest Arkansas for a man police say escaped custody.

According to the Hope Police Department, 32-year-old Cory Pryor is a suspect in a kidnapping and aggravated assault. He is about 5’10, with a slender build and a tattoo of the initials “C.P.” on his right shoulder and “Luck” on his upper back. He also has teardrops on his left arm and a “Y” on both ears. His left ear is also pierced, according to police.

Pryor was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at 9th St. and Edgewood St. in Hope, heading south on foot. He could be carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of Pryor’s escape from custody.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.