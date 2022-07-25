Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DeQueen, Arkansas man sought by police after his wife was found dead Thursday in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma is in custody.

Police had been looking for 43-year-old Brian Mussett since the body of his 50-year-old wife, Melissa Mussett, was found in a tent.

Police in Broken Bow confirm Brian Mussett was taken into custody Monday morning in McCurtain County on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Police said they believed Mussett have information about his wife’s death.

As of early Monday afternoon, Mussett remained held in McCurtain County without bond. Police in Broken Bow have not released any additional information regarding the ongoing investigation.