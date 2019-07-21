LSP looking for teen escapee

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police is asking for help in finding 16-year-old Kelvin Williams. Troopers say Williams escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe, LA on Friday.

Williams was being held on attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm charges. Troopers say Williams has a history of firearm-related offenses and is considered dangerous.

On July 19, 2019, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Williams and another juvenile escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center. During their escape, the juveniles burglarized a vehicle and a cellular phone was stolen. At approximately 11:00 p.m., the other juvenile was apprehended in Shreveport.

Williams last known address is in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Williams is a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Williams now holds active warrants for simple escape and simple burglary. Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or their local law enforcement agency.

