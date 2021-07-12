Man allegedly steals another man’s ID to get loans, cash checks at Bossier gas station

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier authorities need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole another man’s identity to apply for loans and then cashed the checks at a local gas station.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, on Friday Christopher Ludwig called the Bossier City Police Department and said that he was contacted by a collection lawyer who claimed he had outstanding loans. Ludwig said he did not have any loans nor did he apply for any.

When Ludwig contacted the alleged loan companies they confirmed someone got two loans in his name and cashed them at the Chevron Food Mart in the 1600 block of Airline Dr. and then deposited them into a business account.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier Crime Stoppers

The gas station manager gave Ludwig a copy of the picture and ID used when the man cashed the checks.

Ludwig noticed that the ID had been altered. Ludwig’s name was on the ID but the photo on it was not his. Also when the ID was checked it came back to a white female.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at ww.p3tips.com.