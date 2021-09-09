Man caught on camera stealing items from Shreveport business on 2 different occasions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man who was seen on video twice stealing items from Academy Sports in Shreveport.

The thefts happened on July 24 and July 26 in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on two different occasions, store security cameras show a man hiding merchandise and then walking out of the store without paying. The man was seen driving away in a silver-colored Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 option #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip by using the P3Tips app. Please include report # 21-100331.