HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Harrison County are looking for a man wanted in connection with an incident that happened Thursday in the western side of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, Christian Magallon is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with an emergency call.

The sheriff’s office has not released details about the incident or whether anyone was seriously injured, but they say he is believed to be near the Longview area.

Anyone with information on Magallon is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.