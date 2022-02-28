HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for aggravated battery.

According to police, Kumbayah Thomas is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stemming from a 2020 case in the Karnack area.

If anyone has information police ask people to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or if they wish to remain anonymous contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.