Man wanted for attempted murder of police officer captured

Deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for 37-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan, who they say is armed and dangerous. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Suspect Gregory Lynn Jordan is now in custody. Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office will provide details when it becomes available.

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The manhunt continues in DeSoto Parish for a man authorities say is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer.

In an update posted on Facebook at 1 a.m. Tuesday, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan had still not been captured. According to DPSO, Jordan is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Jordan was believed to be on foot in the area of Highway 3015 between Grand Cane and Smyrna Rd., according to the 1 a.m. update.

The sheriff’s office warned that the search continues and a “heavy presence of deputies will continue to be in the area until this is resolved.”

Jordan is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information or if you see this individual, do not attempt to approach him. Contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

