BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $3,000 from a business in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, on June 29 a man went inside a business in the 1300 block of Barksdale Blvd. and walked out with $3,300.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.