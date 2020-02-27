Man wanted for theft at Shreveport convenience store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who is accused of stealing items from a convenience store in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Feb. 15 at the Circle K in the 8900 block of Walker Rd.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-027837 with your tip.

