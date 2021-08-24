Man, woman armed with gun caught on camera breaking into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down two people who were caught on camera burglarizing a Shreveport home.

The burglary happened back on July 18 in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man and a woman broke into the home armed with a gun and took multiple items. The man had a beard, wore glasses, and has a tattoo of two hearts with a name in the middle on the right side of his neck. The woman wore a long sleeve shirt and a cap on her head.

Anyone who can identify this man and woman is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 option #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips app and use report #21-097704.