Man, woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man and woman who allegedly stole a credit card and then used it at a Shreveport Walmart.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on July 21 officers responded to a report of a stolen credit card at the Upscale Consignment Shoppe in the 700 block of Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. Surveillance video showed a woman go behind the counter and take a credit card from an employee’s purse.

SPD investigators say the woman was seen entering and leaving the store with a man. They were later caught on camera using the credit card to make two transactions at the Walmart in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. The man and woman then drove away in a 4-door Mercedes Benz.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who can identify this man and woman is urged to contact the Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300, option #3, or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip by using the P3Tips app. Please include report #21-099014.