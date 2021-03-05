Mansfield man wanted on drug charges in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of having drugs in his possession in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Joey Lynn Castillo is wanted for possession of schedule II drugs.

Castillo was last seen around the City of Mansfield. He is described by deputies as being 6’2″ tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has short black hair.

All currently wanted individuals within DeSoto Parish may be found in the free DeSoto Sheriff App in the “Most Wanted” section. You may also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website. These options can be located in the “Submit A Tip” feature. Remember, we will not ask for your name, just your information. Crime Stoppers has the capability to pay out cash rewards while allowing you, the tipster, to remain anonymous.