Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring

Many police looking for attempted burglary suspect

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many, Police looking for the suspect that tried breaking into Nichols Department store.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Many are trying to find a suspect accused of trying to break into a local store.

Police say the attempted break-in happened at Nichols Department Store on December 3.

Police have released several different images captured from the stores surveillance cameras.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Many PD at (318) 256-5617.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss