Many police looking for attempted burglary suspect

Many, Police looking for the suspect that tried breaking into Nichols Department store.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Many are trying to find a suspect accused of trying to break into a local store.

Police say the attempted break-in happened at Nichols Department Store on December 3.

Police have released several different images captured from the stores surveillance cameras.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Many PD at (318) 256-5617.