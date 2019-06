MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Police are trying to find the suspect responsible for robbing a Whataburger restaurant.

It happened on May 26 at the Whataburger located at 2406 East End Blvd South.

If you have any information about this crime please call Marshall Police at (903) 935-4543 or you can contact Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.

