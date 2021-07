Marshall PD seeks to ID man accused of robbing Kroger

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department has released an image to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of robbing a Kroger store a week ago.

The robbery happened on July 1 around 7:45 p.m. at 300 E End Blvd. North. Police say a man who appeared to be white or Hispanic went into the store and went to the customer service desk before giving the clerk a handwritten note. The letter said they should give him all the money because he had a gun.

The suspect received cash and left the location. He was wearing a facemask, a blue and black jacket, and a cap.

A suspect also robbed about $1,600 from a Kroger in Palestine on the same day. He gave the clerk a handwritten note as well and he was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants, and a black mask.

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are connected at this time.

The Marshall Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the man. If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, please contact law enforcement at (903) 935-4575.