Natchitoches police identify third suspect in double homicide

Jaleel Toussan, 22 Jaleel Toussant is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street. (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the murder of two people in Natchitchoes whose bodies were found inside of a home early last week.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 22-year-old Jaleel Toussant is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.

Natchitoches police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Larry Batiste, of Natchitoches, 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., of Natchitoches, and a woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Batiste and Phillips died from their injuries. The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Arrests warrants were previously issued for 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr. and 17-year-old Daereion Latchie, who were both later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Toussant is described by police as standing 5’11 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Toussant’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Jaleel Toussant is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.