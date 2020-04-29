Natchitoches police: Suspect wanted in drive-by shooting considered armed and dangerous

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are looking for two people in connection with a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon, one of whom is considered armed and dangerous.

According to NPD, officers were called to the 800 block of July Street near Dean Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, witnesses told them two vehicles were shooting at each other in front of a home on July Street.

The investigating officers were able to find the two vehicles that witnesses described parked at a home on Jordan Street and arrested the occupants, 25-year-old Donnie Mitchel and Damarrius Manning. Each is charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

NPD says detectives also issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Dangelo Brimsey of Natchitoches and a seventeen-year-old suspect, both of whom were believed to have been in front of the home on July Street, charging them with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone who has seen Dangelo Brimsey is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. Anyone who may have additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3858. Police note that all information given shall remain confidential.

Police warn that no one should attempt to apprehend or detain Brimsey by themselves, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

