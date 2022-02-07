NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office released new photos Monday of a man wanted for first-degree murder.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, 30-year-old Kendrick Cox of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches is wanted for the murder of Joshua Humphries of LaSalle Parish. Cox is 5’06”, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He may also be wearing glasses.

NPSO says the new images are from a previous arrest in 2021. They are hoping the new photos will generate tips as Cox is still on the run.

30-year-old Kendrick Cox is wanted on fist-degree murder charges for the murder of Joshua Humphries. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after he was arrested late Friday night and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of remains.

Humphries’ body was discovered in an oxidation pond near the Payne sub-division around 8:30 p.m. after police followed up on potential leads on Feb. 2. Detectives say his body was in the water for several days and was sent to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Detectives remind the public if they are caught or in any way assisting Cox while he is on the run they are subject to arrest.

Police say if people see Cox do not approach him, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432, 911, your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388.