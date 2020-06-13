NSPO deputies search for Campti man, accused of fatally shooting 60-year-old man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches Parish deputies say they are actively searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a 60-year-old man and shot him in the head Friday morning.

According to NPSO, 20-year-old A.L. Simmons of Campti, La. is wanted for attempted armed robbery and first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Allen Darrel Halford of Colfax.

The shooting happened Friday around noon. Deputies say they received calls about a white 2006 Dodge pickup truck being in a ditch in the 200 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence, La, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Halford inside of the truck with a gunshot wound to the head. Simmons reportedly fled the area before law enforcement showed up.

Halford was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Deputy Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton. His body was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

NPSO says patrol deputies, along with detectives and the coroner’s office processed the crime scene throughout the afternoon, gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. As a result of the investigation, detectives determined Simmons to be the suspect in the shooting.

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Throughout the afternoon, NPSO detectives say they searched several different locations in the Campti and Clarence areas but have not located Simmons who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Simmons is described by deputies as standing 5’8, weighs around 140-150 pounds, has black dreadlocks, and brown eyes. His last known address in the 200 block of Pasture Road, Campti, La. and he was last seen wearing a red jacket or shift and blue jeans. According to authorities, Simmons is already on probation due to a prior felony conviction.

Simmons reportedly has ties to Campti, Clarence, Winnfield, and the St. Maurice areas. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted murder suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detectives Craig LaCour, Darrel Winder or Asst. Chief of Investigations Reginald Turner at 381-352-6432 or 318-357-7830.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.