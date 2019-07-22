OPSO: Monroe man wanted for Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a Monroe man that is wanted for Second Degree Murder.

According to OPSO, 24-year-old William T. Smith has an active warrant for Second Degree Murder.

Smith stands just above 6 feet and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is known to hang out around the South 6th Street area of Monroe and he may be driving a silver Mercedes-Benz.

If you know where Smith is, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274(CASH).

OPSO deputies were called to the Super Discount Liquor on Winnsboro Road in reference to shots fired. Deputies found the victim suffering from a head injury that later led to his death.

During their investigation, investigators discovered the victim was beaten in the head with a gun. Witnesses say that they saw Smith beat the victim with the gun before leaving in a silver car.

Investigators say that security footage from the store shows Smith stepping out of his vehicle in the parking lot and confronting the victim. Investigators also say that several witnesses can be seen running after the gun fired. Witnesses say the gun fired when Smith hit the victim in the head with it.