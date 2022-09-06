SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport.

Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex arrived to find Dotie suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds 30 minutes later.

Shreveport police are asking anyone who has information on where Jasmine Bucker and Jonathan Buckner might be to contact the Shreveport Police Department directly at (318) 673-7300 #3.