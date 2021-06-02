Police need help identifying 2 men linked to car burglaries at Bossier apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men linked to multiple car burglaries at an apartment complex in Bossier City.

The burglaries happened back on May 26 at the Jamestown Apartments in the 5400 Barksdale Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed two men armed with guns breaking into several cars on the property.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.