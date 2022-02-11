TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County District Court judge has ordered the release of the name of the teen wanted for capital murder in the December shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex that killed two 18-year-olds and wounded a 17-year-old.

The ruling came down Thursday. Texarkana police on Friday identified Kevonte Collins, now 17, as the suspect wanted on a warrant for capital murder in the December 13 shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments. Collins was 16 at the time of the shooting.

“Because he was a juvenile when all this happened, he could not be publicly identified in any way,” Texarkana police said in an update on the police department’s Facebook page Friday morning. “However, the court order yesterday changed that.”

In the months since the shooting, Texarkana police been able to find Collins, and they hope that the judge’s order will help them find him.

“We’ve been looking for Collins since but without any success. We know that he immediately left the Texarkana area and fled to another city. We believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in the DFW metroplex now, but he has reportedly been spotted a few times around here in the last couple of weeks. This is obviously a very dangerous young man who we need to get off the streets.”

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.