MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) – Police have released a photo of the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this week at a Marshall clothing store that wounded two women.

Police have also released a photo of the white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 39-year-old Montrel Hatton was last seen driving, with Texas license plate NZS7510.

The shooting happened at a Citi Trends store around 4:15 p.m. Monday evening. Two women were wounded and taken to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall for treatment.

Police identified Hatton as the suspected gunman within hours of the shooting but did not release a photo until Wednesday. He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault.

Montrel Antwan Hatton is 5’10” and weighs 265.

“This subject should be considered armed and dangerous. If this subject is located contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 911,” police said in a statement released with the wanted man’s photo.

Anyone with information about Hatton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous, can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.