Police searching for man possibly linked to a crime in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man who may be involved in a crime in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, the man was believed to be in the Beene Blvd. area on Wednesday during the time a crime was committed. The same man was also in the area on Friday.

The man is described as a black male standing between 5’8″ to 6’1″ tall and weighing between 160 to 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610 or Crime-stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.