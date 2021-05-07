Police seek to ID 2 accused of stealing items from Target on Youree Drive

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers have released images of a man and a woman accused of stealing a number of items from a Target in the 7100 block of Youree Drive on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Photo: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of two people accused of stealing from a retail store in late April.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, officers were called to a Target in the 7100 block of Youree Drive on Thursday, April 22 on reports of theft.

Police say when they arrived, they learned that a man and a woman walked into the store and stole a number of merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.Please provide CAD # 21-057329 with your tip.