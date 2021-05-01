Police seek to ID man accused of stealing two cases of beer from Circle K in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with Bossier City Police Department are seeking the public’s help in getting the name of a man accused of stealing almost $50 worth of beer from a convenience store.

Police say the theft happened on Tuesday, April 20 at the Circle K in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing two cases of beer from the store that costs $46. The man is described by police as wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, a black ball cap, and a white tee shirt.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!