Police seek to ID man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport home

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing an item from a home in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call about a theft in the 3000 block of West Cavett Drive on Saturday, March 20.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man in a Silver Chevrolet Impala walked under someone’s carport and stole an item.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man caught on camera. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-037764 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss