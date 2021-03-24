Police seek to ID man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing an item from a home in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call about a theft in the 3000 block of West Cavett Drive on Saturday, March 20.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man in a Silver Chevrolet Impala walked under someone’s carport and stole an item.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man caught on camera. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-037764 with your tip.