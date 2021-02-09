Police seek to ID woman connected to iPad theft at Bossier City Target

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a woman who may be connected to an iPad theft at the Target in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on Jan. 30 in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Property Crimes Division, a woman had a store employee unlock a iPad Hn. The woman placed the iPad, valued at over $400, into her shopping cart with other items and went to the check out counter. The cashier then scanned the IPad and placed it into a bag. While the cashier wasn’t looking, the woman allegedly put the IPad in her purse. She told the cashier she was going to get her credit card from her car and never returned.

Anyone who knows this woman’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or you can submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.