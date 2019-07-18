Police seeking suspect in armed robbery of Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of a local hotel on Tuesday evening in west Shreveport.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Courtyard Hotel in the 6000 block of Financial Plaza Dr. shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 16. When police arrived, they were told that a man came into the hotel with a gun wearing dark clothes and white tennis shoes. Police say the man demanded employees hand over money from the register.





After leaving with an undetermined amount of cash, the man ran from the hotel in an unknown direction. Police captured photos of the man from the surveillance video at the location. Shreveport police are hoping someone may recognize the suspect involved to lead them in locating him. Anyone with information on who the gunman may be or would like to leave a tip, Shreveport police ask to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

