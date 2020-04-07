CPSO: Suspect accused in death of girlfriend has been shot and killed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: The suspect in the death of a Shreveport woman has been shot and killed, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

Derek Swanson, 28, accused in the death of 26-year-old Taylor Baskin, had been subject of a multi-agency manhunt, after he opened fire on a CPSO deputy Monday.

Baskin, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 300 block of Herndon Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood early Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport police identified Swanson as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. Following a tip that Swanson might be in the Jefferson Page Road area, a Caddo Parish deputy saw a man Tuesday who matched the description and was later was identified as Swanson and tried to speak with him. When he did, Swanson fired at the deputy and fled.

After reportedly entering a home without permission and then leaving, law enforcement believes Swanson fled into nearby woods. An all-out manhunt that included CPSO deputies, K-9 officers, as well as CPSO’s Drone Unit and helicopters, was launched, but as darkness fell, there still was no sign of Swanson.

