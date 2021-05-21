Sabine authorities on the lookout for man linked to business theft

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who may be connected to a business theft in Sabine Parish.

The theft happened on May 7 at the Toledo Town & Tackle in the 11000 block of Texas Hwy in Many.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store and take multiple items without paying for them. The man was also seen leaving the parking lot in a dark gray newer model GMC Yukon.

Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to contact Det. Seegers, with the SPSO Criminal Investigation Divison at (318) 590-9475 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.