Sabine Parish Deputies looking for theft suspects

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Sabine Parish are asking the public to help identify two suspects wanted on theft charges.

Deputies say the alleged theft happened on June 11, 2019, at an unidentified business. Deputies say the suspects left the business in a white Chevrolet dually truck and traveled west on La. Hwy 6 west towards Texas.

Please contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511 if you know who they are.

