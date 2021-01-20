Sabine Parish SO seeking man wanted for attempted murder, another for boat theft

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Sabine Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding two men that are wanted in two different cases.

Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, is wanted in Many and Zwolle on two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Carter is also wanted in Sabine Parish for failure to appear in court for child support and probation violation.

The sheriff’s office says Carter is described as a Black man with tattoos on his arms and chest.

According to SPSO, 36-year-old Steven Nicholas King is wanted for felony theft in connection to the theft of a boat from Toledo Bend Lake. The sheriff’s office says the boat has since been recovered. King is described as a white male with tattoos on his arms, right leg, and chest.

If anyone has any information on where these two men are hiding contact Detective McNeely, Sabine Parish CID 318-590-9475, or the Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or submit a tip through our Sabine Parish Sheriff App.