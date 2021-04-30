Search underway for 3 men tied to business theft in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down three men who may be connected to a theft at a Sabine Parish business.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, over the past couple of weeks, three men were caught on camera stealing multiple items from the Toledo Town & Tackle in the 11000 block of Texas Hwy in Many. They were seen leaving the store in a white pickup truck.

  • Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to contact Det. Lang or Det. Seegers with the SPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 590-9475 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

