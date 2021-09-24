Search underway for East Texas inmate who walked off from assignment

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A search is underway for an East Texas inmate who walked from an assignment early Friday morning.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Roy Lee Vaughn, who is an inmate worker, walked away from a job around 6:15 a.m. in the main jail.

Deputies say while Vaughn was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he ran away from the area where the trash containers are washed. He was last seen running eastbound on Bowie St.

Vaughn, who stand 6’1” and weighs 175 lbs., was last seen wearing a dark blue “hospital scrub” style shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who sees Vaughn should call 911.