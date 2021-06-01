Police seek ID on possible suspect in wallet theft at Bossier Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man who may have been involved in a theft at a Walmart in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on May 8 in the 2500 block of Airline Dr.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, a man who was in a motorized shopping cart left the store but returned after he forgot his wallet inside of the shopping cart. Surveillance video showed a black male in dark-colored clothing take the wallet out of the cart.

The wallet was later turned in to customer service. When the man went back to get his wallet he noticed that $200 was missing.

Anyone with information about this theft or this man’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.