Search underway for man tied to theft at Shreveport convenience store

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man who may have been involved in a theft in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the theft happened back on April 17 at the Circle K in the 800 block of Olive St. Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-051278 with your tip.

