Search underway for woman tied to stolen bank card used at Bossier City business

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a woman who may be linked to a stolen bank card that was used to purchase items at a Bossier City business.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, on April 14 a woman reported that her bank card was stolen in Shreveport and used at a store in Bossier City. Surveillance video showed a white female using the card to buy clothes and Swarovski Binoculars which totaled $3,700.

  • Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department
The woman, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, has dark hair that changes to blonde. She was also wearing a brown backpack.

Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

