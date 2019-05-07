SFD looking for arson suspects

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire investigators are in need of help in identifying the suspects accused of setting fire to a home last month in Shreveport.

It happened on April 26 at a home in the 800 block of Columbia Street.

Investigators say the fire was the result of arsonists who were captured on video pouring a flammable liquid on portions of the residence along with a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Before the fire started, the same suspects were caught on video surveillance just minutes earlier at a gas station near the area, filling containers with gasoline.  

Call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 if you think you know who the suspects are. 
 

