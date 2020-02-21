Shots fired at multiple SPD officers, search on for 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say at least two people are on the run after shots were fired at several officers in Queensborough Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, narcotics officers and homicide investigators went to a house to serve a search warrant. When they arrived at the home, two people immediately began firing at them from a vehicle.

As the gunmen were fleeing the scene in their vehicle, they drove to Jewella Avenue and started shooting at another set of officers that were in the parking lot of a nearby barbershop. SPD says officers went after the gunmen and their cruiser took heavy gunfire, which caused the vehicle to die during the chase.

SPD says officers did fire back at the gunmen and they are not sure if any bullets struck the fleeing individuals. No one is in custody and no injuries have been reported. Police are actively searching for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.