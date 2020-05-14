Shreveport man wanted for assaulting 2 SPD officers, considered armed and dangerous

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted for assaulting two police officers on Sunday, May 3.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 39-year-old James Murl Stigall is wanted for aggravated assault upon a peace officer. His last known address is 729 W. 74th Street.

Police say Stigall is armed and dangerous, and they are advising the public to take extreme caution.

Anyone with information about Stigall whereabouts should contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

