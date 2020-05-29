Shreveport man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Highland; $2K reward offered

Antonio Johnson, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Travarrius Adams. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed another man at the Oak Meadows Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

Antonio Johnson, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Travarrius Adams.

According to SPD, the fatal shooting happened on Wednesday, May 27, just after 2:00 p.m. Officers were called to 1901 Centenary Boulevard about a shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Adams in a car suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. Adams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died.

An investigation was launched by the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators, and SPD says investigators learned that two cars pulled alongside each other on the parking lot of the apartment complex, shortly after gunfire erupted and Adams was struck.

Detectives say they spoke with witnesses, secured video surveillance footage, and collected other evidence from the scene. After an “intensive” investigation, investigators say they were able to identify identified Johnson as the person responsible for the shooting. Johnson has addresses in the 6500 block of Fairfield Avenue and the 2700 block of Myrtle Street.

An arrest warrant was secured by Shreveport police, charging Johnson with one count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $150,000.00.

Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of Antonio Johnson. Those with information as to Johnson’s whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

