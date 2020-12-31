Shreveport man wanted in connection with shooting on E. 73rd Street

Quincy Q. Miles, 38, is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery in connection with the shooting and assault of 46-year-old Carlos Harris. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man who is believed to be responsible for shooting and beating another man with a gun in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Wednesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 38-year-old Quincy Q. Miles is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery in connection with the shooting and assault of 46-year-old Carlos Harris.

It happened in the 500 block of East 73rd Street. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they learned that Harris was shot in the thigh and suffered from a severe laceration to his head from being beaten with a firearm. The victim is recovering at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Miles has an active arrest warrant against him and SPD says is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Quincy Miles whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.