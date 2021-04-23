Shreveport man wanted in connection with shooting outside of liquor store in Mooretown

JaMichael Brown, 24, is wanted by Shreveport police for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a man injured outside of the C&C Liquor & Grocery Store on Broadway Avenue Sunday, April 18. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Shreveport man believed to be responsible for shooting another man outside of a liquor store in the Mooretown neighborhood earlier this week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 24-year-old JaMicheal Brown is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on Sunday, April 18.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Broadway Avenue around 1:00 a.m. SPD says they received a call about a shooting and when officers arrived at the C&C Liquor & Grocery Store, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with expectations of surviving from his injuries.

SPD investigators say during their investigation, they learned that Brown allegedly fired eight to nine gunshots at the victim, striking him once. Investigators believe the encounter stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between Brown and the victim.

Police say Brown is already wanted on a charge of auto theft from an incident in September 2020. His bond is set at a total of $205,000 for the second-degree murder charge and the auto theft charge.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.