Shreveport man wanted in connection with string of trailer, ATV, jet-ski thefts

Alexander Coleman is wanted illegal possession of stolen things (felony grade) regarding a trailer theft referenced in 20-123328. He already has an outstanding parole violation warrant and SPD is looking to bring him in for questioning in connection with a string of trailer, four-wheeler, and jet-ski thefts. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking to bring a man in for questioning in connection with a string of felony grade thefts over the past several months involving trailers, four-wheelers, and jet-skis.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Alexander Coleman has an outstanding warrant for illegal possession of stolen things (felony grade) regarding a trailer theft referenced in 20-123328.

Coleman currently has an outstanding parole violation warrant as well. He is known to hang around the Pines Road area.

Anyone with information concerning these crimes or with any information concerning Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.