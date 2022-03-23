SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

According to police, Jeffery Terrell is wanted for one count of suspected first-degree rape. Police say friends and family of Terrell are encouraged to surrender him to authorities.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on where he might be to call Shreveport police at 318-637-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to Terrell’s arrest.