Shreveport police ask for help finding suspect in 2017 murder

42-year-old Keithon Lovelace is wanted for second degree murder for the killing of Randy Taylor in April of 2017. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man wanted since 2017 for a fatal shooting in Shreveport.

SPD says an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Keithon Lovelace on one count of second-degree murder two days after the shooting on April 27, 2017. During the investigation, police learned that the victim, Randy Taylor, was shot in the upper body at Ascalon Drive and a friend attempted to take him to the hospital.

On the way to what is now Oschner LSU Health on Kings Highway, Taylor’s friend stopped at the Family Dollar at 7400 block of Line Avenue. That is where officers called to investigate reports of shots fired arrived to find the victim wounded. From there, Taylor was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say Lovelace is believed to be living along the west coast but may return to Shreveport. Police also say that Lovelace has changed his appearance and may look different now.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those who want to remain anonymous need to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #17-070082.